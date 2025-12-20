MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER'S BOOK REVIEW 📚

J. Keith Williams
Holly A.J.
I've read just over 100 books so far this year - I may finish a couple of others, but the year's end is looking quite busy. One thing that has changed for me this year is that I've read quite a bit of poetry - thanks to Karen Swallow Prior's lessons. My top 10 favourite read this would also include Manzoni's The Betrothed and Schuyler's Black No More. I would add (in no particular order):

- Kindred by Octavia Butler,

- The Rape of the Lock (poetry, satire) by Alexander Pope

- The Wind's Twelve Quarters (short stories) by Ursula K. Le Guin

- The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling by Henry Fielding

- On Friendship and Old Age (essays) by Marcus Tullius Cicero

- Confessions of an English Opium Eater (memoir) by Thomas De Quincey

- Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell (novel) & The Ladies of Grace Adieu (short stories) by Susanna Clarke

- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

Honorable Mentions: Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd, Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451

Those were the new reads - my favourite rereads included the four Gospels, Eliot's Adam Bede & Silas Marner, Clarke's Piranesi, Bronte's The Professor, and Wells's The Invisible Man.

I did not read as many books aloud to my mother, partly due to my ill health, and partly because I read her Middlemarch, but she loved C. Bronte's Villette. We also read a very interesting YA series - The Ark & Rowan Farm - by Margot Benary-Isbert, written about rebuilding life in postwar Germany. Benary-Isbert was a writer and farmer, but she was unable to publish from 1933 to 1945 because she refused to join the mandatory writer's organization under the Nazis. Her first books published after the war were The Ark and Rowan Farm - they touch on postwar trauma, the sense of betrayal by the Nazis felt by returning soldiers, the challenges an economically shattered country had to absorb the flood of refugees fleeing from East Germany, acknowledge the atrocities done to ethnic and religious minorities, but also convevey hope that a defeated country can learn from the past and rebuild a better future.

