MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan B. Anderson's avatar
Ryan B. Anderson
13h

I haven’t read this book but I find your diagnosis of what actually makes culture poignant. It reminds me of people complaining about traffic. You’re not IN traffic. You ARE traffic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Nicole M. Roccas's avatar
Nicole M. Roccas
12h

I really appreciated your review. Disclaimer: I haven't read the work in question - partly because I've grown weary of vaguely utopian, Benedictine Option-esque responses to the world's ills that fail to take context, history, and privilege into account. I've just found approaches like this to actually make me more disillusioned and confused with life as it is, because they fail to take something crucial into account that I struggle to name. Your review helped me better understand some of my concerns.

Two thoughts for what they're worth.

1) One thing I would have liked to hear more of us what, on a deep level, you actually think is at stake here. I get the intellectual shortcoming of dismissing historical contexts and continuities you articulate, and they bother me too, but so what? What's the bigger "Why?" for you? Why do you think it's is it important we--as readers, or as a society or as a humanity-- take these sorts of nuances seriously, not just with regards to PK's book but more broadly. Or even cosmically. I have my own answers to these but would have liked to hear your thoughts.

2) Regarding the point that culture is largely a dynamic, bottom up process. Or at least more of a back-and-forth between top-down and bottom-up factors. A good point to make, for sure. However, one reason i think people are feeling so unmoored right now is that from the vantage point of the average person, some of those top-down factors often feel as though they come out of nowhere, usher in fast paced substantial changes and questions, and in ways even collectively there is little possibility of changing significantly. For many, the curulre we find ourselves in does not actually feel like a bottom up process (even if, on further study, it is) nor does it feel like we have any power to influence meaningfully. The powerful fusion of global capitalism, wealth inequality, and digital technology--and the encroachment of these impersonal forces on human 'culture'--is highly complex. Even if they were brought about by bottom up cultural development, it doesn't feel like that was a free or self-aware choice. For many it feels more like we created a monster. I think that sense it what PK's book is trying to address, and why it resonates with so many people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture