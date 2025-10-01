MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shannon Hood's avatar
Shannon Hood
2d

Fantastic peek into the book, Joel!I actually just read Nicholas Carr’s book “The Shallows” and there’s a great history of the technology of the written word/books in it that dovetails quite nicely with yours. I’m looking forward to reading it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt Hutson's avatar
Matt Hutson
1d

I'm definitely ordering my copy right now! Way to go Joel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture