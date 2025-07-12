MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
2d

The player piano is an excellent image for all computerized processes, including AI. The song can be played only one way, the way it is programmed to play. The original programmer is a human, and the brilliance and the error of any program are ultimately the human source's fault. It is progress with a (possible? inevitable?) side of self-destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Fr. Barnabas Powell's avatar
Fr. Barnabas Powell
1d

Another book to add to the “must read” list.

You aren’t helping, Joel!😎😉😀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture