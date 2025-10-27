MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Holly A.J.
1d

I read this for the first time a couple of years ago and noticed how unlike popular culture portrayals of Frankenstein the book is - no lair-like lab where a mad scientist laughs maniacally over his creation, no bolts of electricity animating an assembled corpse. The book is actually much stranger than the familiar pop-culture caricature. Shelley's literary style has more in common with the writing of Austen and the Brontes, and her portrayals of domesticity are familiar to anyone who has read 19th century novelists. So the contrast is all the more stark in the scenes of desolation whenever the creature makes an appearance.

Thaddeus Wert
1d

You make an excellent point about the importance of friendship. I think Mary Shelley was also thinking about the importance of motherhood and having loving parents. The Industrial Revolution was in full swing by 1818, and women were no longer running household economies the way they used to. The monster was a creation of a man, with a woman having nothing to do with it - a terrifying prospect!

