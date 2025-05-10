MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
2d

"One can’t take Jesus’s name on the lips if one hates one’s neighbor in the heart." Wow - that hits hard.

It sounds like Seymour helps Zooey "see more" of what we are called to do if we truly care about those around us. (Sorry, couldn't resist!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Susan D's avatar
Susan D
16h

One of my favorites. There's gems around every corner.

When Zooey is talking about the depressing mediocrity of the scripts he reads, and he says, "I wish to hell everyone would go home."

He's talking about a specific screenwriter there, one who was born in the country and whose first script was fresh, new and actually revealed a lot about the human condition. However, the screenwriter had been in NYC a while, and now latched on to whatever trend was going around. His writing became stale.

I always felt Salinger meant we all needed to go home to our real experiences and draw from them to create art. I think it's more relevant now than ever. So much of what I read is a critique of what others have said, repeated over and over until it's reduced to brain mush.

Thanks for the review.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture