MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melody Schwarting's avatar
Melody Schwarting
1d

I've told my husband many times, movie Mary Poppins is all well and good, but literary Mary Poppins is an eldritch god, and it's best not to cross her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

The recent movie "Saving Mr. Banks" discusses the production of the film and goes into detail exploring the difficult relationship between Disney and Travers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Joel J Miller and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture