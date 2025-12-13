MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Holly A.J.
1d

Sometimes I wonder if we see humour in gruesome murder due to a failure of imagination. Either we have dehumanized the victim, or we cannot truly envision how horrific it is to so crush and mutilate a living person.

Take Klavan's example of the murdered blackmailer: Blackmailers were viewed as the scum of the earth in the Victorian era. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has Sherlock Holmes decline to investigate the murder of a blackmailer, expressing the opinion that the blackmailer deserved it. Lacenaire was probably viewed as a public benefactor for removing a hated parasite. The victim was viewed as less than human.

I have read the murder scene in Crime and Punishment, and found it horrific. Perhaps it is because I have worked to heal the wounds of the human body, and have felt how it flinches and quivers even while unconscious under the necessary surgical knife, but I can never view with complacency the deliberate, careless mutilation of the human body. It required a suspension of disbelief and faith in Dostoevsky's skill for me to keep reading C&P after that murder scene. Skilled storyteller though he is, he barely convinced me to have sympathy for the murderer. I think a lot of people who are fascinated by gruesome spectacle are either drawn because they cannot look away, like a snake fascinates its prey, or they cannot imagine how it feels if it isn't happening to them.

Elwin R
1d

Carl Trueman in RTMS points to De Quincey's satirical essay "On Murder Considered One of the Fine Arts" (1827) as the inflection point in which society took a Romantic turn toward sympathizing with the murderer. De Quincey was a major influence on Poe and Dostoevsky.

