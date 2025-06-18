MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
1h

What an interesting post - how so you decide what you're going to write about? I have a friend who raises chickens. Besides producing eggs, they eat ticks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture