Holly A.J.
2h

'Hard Times' has one of Dickens sparsest cast of characters, but if you enjoyed them, you'll enjoy his other casts.

On Dickens' choice of names: Stephen Leacock, the Canadian humorist, historian, and essayist, said Dickens believed that "sounds and syllables carried undercurrents of meaning" ("What's in a Name?", from the collection 'My Remarkable Uncle', 1942). But Dickens not only developed fictional surnames, he also collected real surnames, and wrote out a list of some 230 'Available Names' that he gathered from the Privy Council Education List - some of the surnames in the list were more extraordinary than the ones he used in his books, including 'Why' and 'Doomsday'.

I have not yet read any of Balzac's books. 'Eugenie Grandet' sound like a good place to start.

Seth
4h

"Gradgrind" is the most outrageously Dickensiest name I can even imagine. But knowing Dickens, I'm sure he has a dozen even Dickensier names buried in his books somewhere. He can't keep getting away with it!

