Mrs. Erika Reily
The social sophistication of women who can quietly take the measure of a situation, especially one that includes a threat, and dispose of it neatly and discreetly always interests me. I haven't read the Age of Innocence for decades - and it was largely lost on me when I read it as a teenager, sadly - so I don't remember it well. However, your description of May efficiently exiting Ellen from her and Newland's life reminds me of the Baroness Schraeder in the Sound of Music. She knew what time it was when she beheld Maria awakening a genuine and long-dormant capacity for love and joy in Captain von Trapp, and being a smart and canny society woman, knew precisely which buttons to push to send Maria fleeing back to the abbey. She thought she had won, and it looked like she had, until the captain asserted what he actually wanted, which was a rich and genuine life with Maria and his children, not "in Vienna, in all your glittering salons, gossiping gaily with bores I detest, soaking myself in champagne, stumbling about to waltzes by Strausses" Love triangles and the life directions they represent are always interesting!

David Perlmutter
"They all lived in a kind of hieroglyphic world,” as Wharton famously describes New York society, “where the real thing was never said or done or even thought, but only represented by a set of arbitrary signs."

One could also say the same about Wharton's own writings. Her fiction implies more than it shows, and she leaves it to the reader to find and consider the implications.

