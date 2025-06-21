MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer DAlessandro's avatar
Jennifer DAlessandro
5h

I've never heard of this one, but it sounds really fun! I'll definitely check it out. Thanks for highlighting it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teri Hyrkas's avatar
Teri Hyrkas
6h

I read The Betrothed many years ago with a wonderful book club and am so glad I read it. I think there are quite a few similarities between Ivanhoe by Sir Walter Scott and The Betrothed, which were written about the same time. The Betrothed is a much more fun to read, though.

As for humor in writing, one author whose humor is a surprise is Marilynne Robinson. A friend and I met to discuss Gilead at a local coffee shop. I imagined that we would get into deep and weighty discussions about this beautiful book, perhaps about Calvinism, but instead we reviewed so many comic moments that we almost got tossed out of the coffee shop for laughing so loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture