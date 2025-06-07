MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Lauren Flanagan
21h

The real life Lord of the Flies story is incredible! I had never heard of that before.

Robert A Mosher (he/him)
1d

Lord of the Flies was a Junior High School/Middle School English Class reading assignment. I remember being somewhat underwhelmed which may have had something to do with the experience of sharing space with packs of adolescent boys at Scouting campouts and locker rooms- I knew they were all savages at heart. I didn’t read Heart of Darkness until a late 1970s posting to what was then called Zaire - and mostly for a sense of the environment both human and natural. There were still some diehard old colonials to encounter, residual elements of tribal cultures, and the missionaries - generally Catholic and Baptist. Despite surprising to me roots in the Protestant world I found the Catholic Mission Stations preferable as they invariably offered visitors a beer. Major parts of the country despite modern infrastructure were deteriorating including the infrastructure- the jungle was often winning.

