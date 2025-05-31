MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
2dEdited

Insightful piece, as always! I especially resonate with the moral improvement via bypassing rational reasoning. Encountering the perseverance, steadfastness, and longsuffering of characters in many classic novels helps me to put daily trials into perspective. At the end of a long day I long to dive into these other, slower worlds and bathe my brain in long-winded conversations and a different pace of time, which in turn helps to reshape my pace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David George Moore's avatar
David George Moore
2d

Greetings from Boston. I just did a short video on Franklin and theological debates. And I do think it relates to something from your very fine post.

In my theological tribe of Protestant Evangelicals many read to extract a moral point or make a practical application. Nothing wrong with those things as many of them are commendable things to think and do.

The downside is that the Bible gets read in a wooden and overly simplistic way that dulls us to the complexities of living east of Eden.

Literature sensitizes us to the complexity and mystery of life. It then helps us to see that our Bibles, though having many accessible and practical things, is full of mystery and complexity as well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture