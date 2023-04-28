Novels Are a Waste of Time. Except They’re Not
Russ Roberts’s Top-5 Novels and Mine, But Novels Aren’t Real, Charles Portis and Toni Morrison’s Research, More
A few years ago one of my favorite podcasters shared his top-five novels. They were Mark Helprin‘s A Soldier of the Great War, Robert Crichton‘s The Secret of Santa Vittoria, William Faulkner‘s As I Lay Dying, Charles Dickens’s Our Mutual Friend, and—tied for a spot on the list—Alexander Solzhenitsyn‘s In the First Circle and Fyodor Dostoyevsky‘s Brothe…