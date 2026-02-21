MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Kathy Turpin
4h

You must also read, “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabell Wilkerson. It’s a narrative of the great migration of Black people from the South to the North and West in the early part of the 20th century.

Holly A.J.
3h

I found Harriet Jacobs on my own but on your recommendation I have read:

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Black No More

Kindred

-and been very glad I did. Since I read them via borrowed e-copy I would like to find hard copies of them all, but they are not so easy to find, despite being classics.

