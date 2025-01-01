My Favorite Books from 2024 and What’s Coming in 2025
Including Details about My Upcoming Book and My Classic Novel Goal
Reading was good to me in 2024, and I thought I’d share my favorite books from the year. But how to narrow down the roster?
My Big List
I finished 88 books in 2024. I read portions of dozens more while researching and writing my book, The Idea Machine—about which more in a moment. But for the list below, these are the books I read cover to cover, excluding all but two of the kids’ books I read my daughter before bed (we read The Wizard of Oz and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which I figured warranted inclusion). The books I wrote about are linked; I wish I could have written about them all.
Naoise Mac Sweeney, The West
Kate Cooper, Queens of a Fallen World
Joan Didion, Play It as It Lays
Joan Didion, Slouching Toward Bethlehem
Joan Didion, The White Album
Joan Didion, Where I Was From
Joan Didion, South and West
Edel Rodriguez, Worm
Yan Lianke, The Day the Sun Died
Benjamin Franklin, Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin
F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
Joanna Biggs, A Life of One’s Own
C.S. Lewis, Till We Have Faces
Helen DeWitt, The English Understand Wool
Cesar Aira, The Famous Magician
Joan Didion, The Last Interview
Alice Walker, The Color Purple
Joan Didion, Let Me Tell You What I Mean
Frederick Douglass, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass
Harriet Jacobs, Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl
Jonathan Eig, King: A Life
Richard Wright, Black Boy (American Hunger)
John Cassian, How to Focus
Thornton Wilder, The Bridge of San Luis Rey
Ed Conway, Material World
Yan Lianke, Heart Sutra
Mark Noll, C.S. Lewis in America
Cormac McCarthy, All the Pretty Horses
Cormac McCarthy, The Crossing
Cormac McCarthy, Cities of the Plain
Maya Angelou, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Gwendolyn Brooks, Maud Martha
John Wyndham, The Chrysalids
John Wyndham, Chocky
P.D. James, The Children of Men
Salman Rushdie, Knife
David Waldstreicher, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley
Nancy French, Ghosted
José María Pérez Fernández and Edward Wilson-Lee, Hernando Colón’s New World of Books
Tété-Michel Kpomassie, Michel the Giant: An African in Greenland
Alec Nevala-Lee, Inventor of the Future
Jennifer Burns, Milton Friedman: The Last Conservative
Mark Twain, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Percival Everett, James
Walter W. Miller, A Canticle for Leibowitz
Cormac McCarthy, No Country for Old Men
Chuang Hua, Crossings
Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird
Henry Oliver, Second Act
Willa Cather, My Antonia
John Steinbeck, Travels with Charley
Cal Newport, Slow Productivity
Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse Five
Yoko Agawa, The Memory Police
Stephen King, On Writing
John Steinbeck, Of Mice and Men
Adam Savage, Every Tool Is a Hammer
Steven Johnson, The Infernal Machine
Amanda Podany, Weavers, Scribes, and Kings
L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz
Christopher L. Webber, American to the Backbone
Ngugi wa Thiong’o, A Grain of Wheat
Robert Penn Warren, All the King’s Men
Zora Neale Hurston, Dust Tracks on a Road
Evan Friss, The Bookshop
Lewis Carrol, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
David S. Reynolds, Mightier Than the Sword
Robin Sloan, Moonbound
Ernest Hemingway, A Moveable Feast
Jeff Jarvis, The Gutenberg Parenthesis
Gabor Mate, Scattered Minds
Ray Bradbury, Something Wicked This Way Comes
Bruce Gordon, The Bible
Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin
George Eliot, Middlemarch
John Stuart Mill, Autobiography
Malcolm Gladwell, Revenge of the Tipping Point
Tony Woodlief, We Shall Not All Sleep
C.S. Lewis, Surprised by Joy
Shirley Jackson, We Have Always Lived in the Castle
W. Somerset Maugham, The Razor’s Edge
Stephen De Young, Saint Paul the Pharisee
Sono Akayo, Miracles
Ernest J. Gaines, A Lesson Before Dying
Beryl Markham, West with the Night
Christine Rosen, The Extinction of Experience
Flannery O’Connor, A Good Man Is Hard to Find
Shirley Jackson, The Lottery and Other Stories
I intended to review a few more of these as part of my classic novel and memoir goal—and many others besides—but ran out of time and bandwidth while I focused on finishing my book. I will hopefully still get to Lewis’s Surprised by Joy, Markham’s West with the Night, Mill’s Autobiography, and Gaines’s A Lesson Before Dying sometime early in 2025. I’d also like to write about several others here, including Akayo’s Miracles, Jackson’s two, and O’Connor’s A Good Man (plus Everything that Rises Must Converge, which I’m reading now).
My 10 Favorites
Out of all of those, here are ten I loved most. I reread a few books last year, such as Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and C.S. Lewis’s Till We Have Faces. I’ve excluded any repeats from the list below. For what’s worth, this ranking is a bit wobbly and any book could slip up or down the list based on my mood.
Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin
Joan Didion, Where I Was From
Henry Oliver, Second Act
Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse Five
George Eliot, Middlemarch
John Wyndham, The Chrysalids
Steven Johnson, The Infernal Machine
Beryl Markham, West with the Night
Percival Everett, James
Edel Rodriguez, Worm
The Idea Machine: My Upcoming Book about Books!
Amazingly, I’m almost done. I completed seventeen out of seventeen chapters in the wee hours this morning, January 1. All that’s left: writing two short sidebars, cleaning up the endnotes, finalizing the bibliography, and selecting a few more images.
My due date is in two weeks, so that’s plenty of time to finish up the work and give it one last read-through. A decade of work is nearly at an end.
Of course, it still has to go through editing. But regardless: Hallelujah! I can hardly believe it. Prometheus is planning to publish in the fall. I’ll keep you all posted about what comes next, including sharing the cover and promotional plans. I’d love to see who’s interested in helping me launch this sucker.
Finishing and launching The Idea Machine is definitely the biggest thing happening in 2025 for me personally, but it’s not the only thing.
My Classic Novel Goal for 2025
I’ve set a reading goal for the last two years, something I’d never done before. I wanted to read more classic fiction and succeeded in that. In fact, it’s been a joy, and I can’t wait for what’s in store this year.
I’ve changed the goal a little bit each year so far. I’m doing so this year as well. I ended up with so many suggestions from you all and others that I couldn’t pare my initial list down to 12 for the year. Instead, I expanded it to 24! How’s that going to work?
I plan to read two novels each month. Knowing I have a very busy year ahead of me, I tried to keep most of these to modest length; for instance, I wanted to read some Dickens this year but selected one of his shorter offerings.
Given the schedule, I’m committing to reviewing one of these each month, likely the primary novel. If I have time, I’ll write about the secondary novel as well. I intentionally paired the novels each month so they’re stylistic or thematic cousins, which should facilitate some interesting interplay in joint reviews. Here’s the list:
January
Primary: Yevgeny Zamyatin, We
Secondary: Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange
February
Primary: Nella Larsen, Passing
Secondary: George Schuyler, Black No More
March
Primary: Willa Cather, Death Comes for the Archbishop
Secondary: Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter
April
Primary: Pär Lagerkvist, Barabbas
Secondary: J.D. Salinger, Franny and Zooey
May
Primary: Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness
Secondary: William Golding, Lord of the Flies
June
Primary: Henry James, The Ambassadors
Secondary: Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence
July
Primary: Ernest J. Gaines, A Gathering of Old Men
Secondary: Chester Himes, A Rage in Harlem
August
Primary: Honoré de Balzac, Eugénie Grandet
Secondary: Charles Dickens, Hard Times
September
Primary: Raymond Chandler, The Big Sleep
Secondary: Flann O’Brien, The Third Policeman
October
Primary: Bram Stoker, Dracula
Secondary: Mary Shelley, Frankenstein
November
Primary: Octavia Butler, Kindred
Secondary: Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad
December
Primary: Kazuo Ishiguro, The Remains of the Day
Secondary: Penelope Fitzgerald, The Bookshop
So many of you made such thoughtful and fascinating suggestions, I wish I could read four times this number. Of course, I will be reading plenty more; my guess is my usual: somewhere north of 50 and somewhere south of 100. But I’m limiting my reading goal to these 24 classic novels. I hope you’ll read at least few along with me.
My guess is I’ll still be posting very little until the middle of the month. Once the book is off my plate and sitting with the editor, I’ll have more time to read and review. In the meantime, let me know if you have any thoughts about the reading goal or any ideas about launching The Idea Machine.
And if you want to stay up on my progress through these classic novels, make sure you subscribe if you haven’t already. It’s free. And more fun than you can have in at least fourteen states.
I look forward to reading your book!
Also, I’m a huge Middlemarch fan. Glad to see it made your top ten. Here’s a short essay that I think captures the novel’s brilliance:
https://themillions.com/2009/01/middlemarch-fraught-lives-of-women-and_1392.html
Nice list! I read We years ago - I think Orwell must have been familiar with it when he wrote 1984. I love anything by Dickens, and Hard Times is very good. I plan to tackle Middlemarch soon, thanks to you. Happy New Year, and I look forward to reading your book in 2025!