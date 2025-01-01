Reading was good to me in 2024, and I thought I’d share my favorite books from the year. But how to narrow down the roster?

My Big List

I finished 88 books in 2024. I read portions of dozens more while researching and writing my book, The Idea Machine—about which more in a moment. But for the list below, these are the books I read cover to cover, excluding all but two of the kids’ books I read my daughter before bed (we read The Wizard of Oz and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which I figured warranted inclusion). The books I wrote about are linked; I wish I could have written about them all.

I intended to review a few more of these as part of my classic novel and memoir goal—and many others besides—but ran out of time and bandwidth while I focused on finishing my book. I will hopefully still get to Lewis’s Surprised by Joy, Markham’s West with the Night, Mill’s Autobiography, and Gaines’s A Lesson Before Dying sometime early in 2025. I’d also like to write about several others here, including Akayo’s Miracles, Jackson’s two, and O’Connor’s A Good Man (plus Everything that Rises Must Converge, which I’m reading now).

My 10 Favorites

Out of all of those, here are ten I loved most. I reread a few books last year, such as Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and C.S. Lewis’s Till We Have Faces. I’ve excluded any repeats from the list below. For what’s worth, this ranking is a bit wobbly and any book could slip up or down the list based on my mood.

Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin Joan Didion, Where I Was From Henry Oliver, Second Act Kurt Vonnegut, Slaughterhouse Five George Eliot, Middlemarch John Wyndham, The Chrysalids Steven Johnson, The Infernal Machine Beryl Markham, West with the Night Percival Everett, James Edel Rodriguez, Worm

The Idea Machine : My Upcoming Book about Books!

Amazingly, I’m almost done. I completed seventeen out of seventeen chapters in the wee hours this morning, January 1. All that’s left: writing two short sidebars, cleaning up the endnotes, finalizing the bibliography, and selecting a few more images.

My due date is in two weeks, so that’s plenty of time to finish up the work and give it one last read-through. A decade of work is nearly at an end.

Of course, it still has to go through editing. But regardless: Hallelujah! I can hardly believe it. Prometheus is planning to publish in the fall. I’ll keep you all posted about what comes next, including sharing the cover and promotional plans. I’d love to see who’s interested in helping me launch this sucker.

Finishing and launching The Idea Machine is definitely the biggest thing happening in 2025 for me personally, but it’s not the only thing.

My Classic Novel Goal for 2025

I’ve set a reading goal for the last two years, something I’d never done before. I wanted to read more classic fiction and succeeded in that. In fact, it’s been a joy, and I can’t wait for what’s in store this year.

I’ve changed the goal a little bit each year so far. I’m doing so this year as well. I ended up with so many suggestions from you all and others that I couldn’t pare my initial list down to 12 for the year. Instead, I expanded it to 24! How’s that going to work?

I plan to read two novels each month. Knowing I have a very busy year ahead of me, I tried to keep most of these to modest length; for instance, I wanted to read some Dickens this year but selected one of his shorter offerings.

Given the schedule, I’m committing to reviewing one of these each month, likely the primary novel. If I have time, I’ll write about the secondary novel as well. I intentionally paired the novels each month so they’re stylistic or thematic cousins, which should facilitate some interesting interplay in joint reviews. Here’s the list:

January

Primary: Yevgeny Zamyatin, We

Secondary: Anthony Burgess, A Clockwork Orange

February

Primary: Nella Larsen, Passing

Secondary: George Schuyler, Black No More

March

Primary: Willa Cather, Death Comes for the Archbishop

Secondary: Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter

April

Primary: Pär Lagerkvist, Barabbas

Secondary: J.D. Salinger, Franny and Zooey

May

Primary: Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness

Secondary: William Golding, Lord of the Flies

June

Primary: Henry James, The Ambassadors

Secondary: Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence

July

Primary: Ernest J. Gaines, A Gathering of Old Men

Secondary: Chester Himes, A Rage in Harlem

August

Primary: Honoré de Balzac, Eugénie Grandet

Secondary: Charles Dickens, Hard Times

September

Primary: Raymond Chandler, The Big Sleep

Secondary: Flann O’Brien, The Third Policeman

October

Primary: Bram Stoker, Dracula

Secondary: Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

November

Primary: Octavia Butler, Kindred

Secondary: Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad

December

Primary: Kazuo Ishiguro, The Remains of the Day

Secondary: Penelope Fitzgerald, The Bookshop

So many of you made such thoughtful and fascinating suggestions, I wish I could read four times this number. Of course, I will be reading plenty more; my guess is my usual: somewhere north of 50 and somewhere south of 100. But I’m limiting my reading goal to these 24 classic novels. I hope you’ll read at least few along with me.

My guess is I’ll still be posting very little until the middle of the month. Once the book is off my plate and sitting with the editor, I’ll have more time to read and review. In the meantime, let me know if you have any thoughts about the reading goal or any ideas about launching The Idea Machine.

