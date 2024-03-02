MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Bookish Diversions: Do Audiobooks Count?
A Tale of Two Devices, Task Stacking, But Is It Really Reading? Plus: The Cigar Rollers’ Pastime
  
Joel J Miller
61

February 2024

Liberation Narratives: Out from Slavery
Exemplars of Pioneering Texts: Frederick Douglass’s ‘Narrative’ and Harriet Jacobs’s ‘Incidents’
  
Joel J Miller
11
Consult the Index: The Good Stuff Is in the Back
The Story of an Underrated Information Technology: Reviewing ‘Index, a History of the’ by Dennis Duncan
  
Joel J Miller
26
Unclear Sailing: The Adventure of Knowing
Exploring the Puzzle of Polynesia. Reviewing ‘Sea People’ by Christina Thompson
  
Joel J Miller
12
Cormac McCarthy’s Sideline: Freelance Copy Editor
The Pulitzer-Winning Novelist Enjoyed Helping Academics Clean up Their Work
  
Joel J Miller
28
Editing: Scratch That, Try This Instead
On the Power of Revision: Isaac Newton, J.K. Rowling, Ernest Hemingway, Joan Didion, Peter Drucker, Others
  
Joel J Miller
28
Bookish Diversions: Surrounded by Books
Nurtured by Books, Bookshelf Wealth, Book-Wrapt, Organizing Chaos, More
  
Joel J Miller
29
Open Thread: One Book or Author You Can’t Stop Talking About?
When a Book or Author Takes up Long-Term Residence in Our Minds
  
Joel J Miller
93
Inside the Writerly Life of Joan Didion
A Look at How She Did What She Did
  
Joel J Miller
27
Joan Didion Maps the California Dream
Can Binge-Reading Her Books Explain My Homeland? Can It Explain Me?
  
Joel J Miller
27
Purple Rage? A Book to Offend Almost Everyone
Both Beloved and Banned: Reviewing Alice Walker’s ‘The Color Purple’
  
Joel J Miller
29

January 2024

Myth Take: C.S. Lewis’s ‘Till We Have Faces’
Sometimes the Questions We Pose Present the Answers We Seek
  
Joel J Miller
55
