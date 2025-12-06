MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Holly A.J.
7h

I have yet to read many 21st century works. I started with classic literature and have been working my way up through 20th century works that are enduring the test of time. But I have read 'Station Eleven' - it is very good, and will probably become a minor classic among its sub-genre. It has a Wyndham dystopian quality to it.

For fantasy, Susanna Clarke has been the powerhouse of the early 21st century, reviving literary fantasy. 'Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell', along with the short story collection 'The Ladies of Grace Adieu', really solidified a fantasy style combining literary style with traditional faery lore, and will be beloved among fantasy fans. But it is Clarke's most recent book, 'Piranesi', that is poised to reach the level of general literary classic - it has that timeless, multi-faceted character.

'Island of the World' (2007), by Michael D. O'Brien is also going to be a minor classic. Its genre is difficult to define - mystic realism? - but it has a slow-burning, painful beauty.

Peter C. Meilaender
9h

Two off the top of my head, one non-fiction, one fiction. Charles Murray is controversial in some circles, but his *Coming Apart* was very well done and may be the most important book written about American politics so far this century. As for fiction, Georgi Gospodinov's *Time Shelter*, which won the 2023 International Booker Prize, is a really good and thought-provoking book.

