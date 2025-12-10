MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marnie Ginsberg's avatar
Marnie Ginsberg
1d

Thank you for sharing about this problem. I went through it during COVID and was shocked since I had been a life long avid reader.

Listening to books was my escape hatch. As you say reading and listening do have their distinctive features but in terms of meaning-making they are more similar than not:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31427396/?utm_source=perplexity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kim Gronsman Lee, MD's avatar
Kim Gronsman Lee, MD
1d

Especially appreciated the perspective on motivations for reading- thank you! (I tend to indiscriminately read whatever is in front of me —&/or whatever catches my interest—and suspect that contributes to fatigue in a different way.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture