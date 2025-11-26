MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meagan's avatar
Meagan
14h

Tolkien, for me! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TimG's avatar
TimG
14hEdited

Living in the South, with all of the baggage attendant to that particular experience, I've always been grateful for the authors that have evoked this place with both a critical eye and affection. The oft cited ones of course -- Flannery O'Connor and William Faulkner most especially. But ones less often front of mind, like Wendell Berry, Walker Percy and Pat Conroy also make the list. If I had to pick one it would be Berry, both for fiction ("Jayber Crow"!) and his marvelous essays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture