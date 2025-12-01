MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bradley Birzer's avatar
Bradley Birzer
11h

Next semester, I'm teaching a course entitled "Christian Humanist Vision of History." Really looking forward to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Tessa Lind's avatar
Tessa Lind
15h

Well stated! Having a home library containing a smorgasbord of authors and genres, I find that reading the full spectrum helps me understand other viewpoints, which helps me relate to many different people. I start every day with the Bible, the plumb line upon which everything I believe is compared. The books I tend not to finish are typically stories that have you desiring for sin to happen. My time reading is too precious to waste on glorified sin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture