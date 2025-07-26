MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
6h

It's ironic that we live in an era when practically every great classic is available for free as an eBook, yet reading is down.

I think our constant use of smartphones has messed up our ability to focus for lengthy amounts of time. Every summer when the school year ends, I have to retrain myself to sit and read without feeling a need to check my email, newsfeeds, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elise Boratenski's avatar
Elise Boratenski
7h

What a lovely story about Pelzer. I’ve been faithfully keeping a commonplace book for years, but I use goodreads for my reading log, and have played with shifting to a paper log. This feels like excellent inspiration. And so much of making people want to read does start with modeling and conversation. I make asking if people have read anything good lately my go to small talk question (along with what do you do for fun/hobbies rather than what is your job) and it makes a difference. And we got rid of our TV when we moved and that has been huge in keeping ourselves and our kids more book focused. The screen temptation/easy way out is still there with computers, but it’s a lot less strong than when we had an actual TV. Would 100% recommend

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture