Cindy Marette
This is heartbreaking, but not shocking. I retired from teaching public school 5 years ago and the difference between students of 25 years earlier with my final classes, was dire. Interestingly, several years after the advent of using iPads and Chromebooks all day long at school was the beginning of the end of any real reading. I'm not a Luddite, but the whole "tech is our future and we want our kids prepared for their future jobs", was shortsighted to say the least.

Back in the mid-1970's to 1990, I read during my commute in public transit. I was not alone and we often commented on one another's book--"Is this any good?". "I read that. It was good." "If you enjoyed this, you may enjoy that." Unfortunately, reading on electronic devices (Kindle, tablet, phone) inhibits that kind of interaction because we can't see what others are reading. Note: This was back when I saw the same people around the same time on the train and we tended to have a "favorite" train car.

Another change is the lack of magazines featuring short stories or novellas. Or paperbacks that were reasonably priced and easily fit in a pocket or purse. Much as it was made fun of, "Reader's Digest" was in almost every middle-class home (frequently found in the bathroom). It offered a variety of articles and features, easily read during TV commercial breaks which most of us now fast-forward through. Think of these magazines as a "gateway drug" to long form reading..

