I love a strange story, something off-kilter, zany, bizarre, whatever deviates from the norm. I’m currently reading Flann O’Brien’s The Third Policeman. It definitely counts—e.g., the narrator’s soul, named Joe, serves as a separate character in the story. Joe interjects and counsels and even threatens to skedaddle.

Photo by Denis on Unsplash

“I’m leaving,” says Joe.

“What?” responds the narrator, who has forgotten his own name.

“Clearing out. . . . When I am gone you are dead.”

The Third Policeman is bizarre in every way. I’ll be reviewing it soon. But I’ve shared plenty of weird tales already. I recently browsed my fiction archive. Here’s a sampling of some of the oddities I’ve covered so far.

Not to mention novels by Charles Williams, Shirley Jackson, Ray Bradbury, Kurt Vonnegut (here and here), and John Wyndham (here, here, and here). And others. That leads me to some questions: What’s the weirdest story you’ve ever read? What was bizarre about it? Did you enjoy it or not?

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this post, please hit the ❤️ below and share it with your friends.

Share

Not a subscriber? Take a moment and sign up. It’s free, and I’ll send you my top-fifteen quotes about books and reading. Thanks again!