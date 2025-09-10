MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Matthew Long
7h

I have read some weird stuff over the years but I think "A Confederacy of Dunces" takes the cake. I enjoyed the book but it is a strange read.

Margaret
5h

Muriel Spark’s The Driver’s Seat is an unnerving and weird meditation on free will.

I really love weird children’s books. Silly or strange, they capture something that can be lost in adult fiction. The Day Jimmy’s Boa Ate the Wash (on the silly side); most Maurice Sendak (on the strange side), etc.

