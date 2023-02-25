Pinocchio Was an Insufferable Brat—and Also Like Jesus
The Tricky Business of Becoming Fully Human. Reviewing ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ by Carlo Collodi
If you’re mainly familiar with the character Pinocchio from the 1940 Disney movie, chances are good nothing will prepare you for the moment in Carlo Collodi’s original novel when the raging puppet throws a mallet at the Talking Cricket and kills the insect for offering unwelcome advice.
“I’m warning you, you awful, gloomy Cricket,” says Pinocchio in John…