MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Truman Angell's avatar
Truman Angell
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Oh yeah? Well, I have read some stuff, too. You’re not the boss of me!

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
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Yep, I also ran into difficulties with Tristram Shandy, for much the same reason, and laid it aside for now. I did read East of Eden this year, but had already read every other novel on your list. I've managed 31 new reads this far. The most interesting in fiction were:

-The Night of the Hunter, by Davis Grubb: Southern Gothic horror and searing parable on religious hypocrisy, echoing Jesus' words "Ye devour widows houses and for pretence make long prayers."

- Roots by Alex Haley & Someone Knows My Name by Lawrence Hill: well-written and reasearched novels on the loss of identity, culture, and language inflicted by the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

- Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh & Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad: two classics everyone says to read and they aren't wrong.

- Erewhon by Samuel Butler: Victorian era utopian satire in the honoured tradition of Utopia and Gulliver's Travels.

- Uncle Silas by Sheridan Le Fanu: a slow burning Gothic horror novel on related but not quite the same themes as Collins' Woman in White, it is a more eccentric and atmospheric book than Collins'.

I've read three non-fiction that I found notable so far:

- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann: like The Night of the Hunter but it actually happened, which makes it even more enraging and horrifying.

- The Stream Runs Fast by Nellie McClung: McClung was one of the women who successfully sued for women to get the vote in Canada and a notable writer; her memoir paints fascinating views of early 20th century Canada.

- A Vindication of the Rights of Woman by Mary Wollstonecraft: despite hearing so much about this historic landmark work over the years, it wasn't what I expected: it is a critique of the education of women in a style that reminded me simultaneously of Jane Austen and Charlotte Bronte.

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