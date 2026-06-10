MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
4h

Somehow, much of contemporary American politics can trace its origins back to the "two" Civil Wars and what they were "both" fought over.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
4h

Fascinating review. I've got to read this book.

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