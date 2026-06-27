MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
2d

Another book to add to my growing "need to read" pile. Thanks for making me aware of it.

I remember reading somewhere that "hyperinformed" people are more susceptible to propaganda, conspiracies, and disinformation because they consume so much media. This book sounds like an antidote to that.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

"I’m reminded of C.S. Lewis’s point about the value of old books: not that they’re necessarily right—they’re not—but that they offer a perspective removed from our own."

Exactly! The older the book is, the more it will be removed, and the more the perspective will differ- but certain themes and topics remain universal and for all time.

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