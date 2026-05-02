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Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
15h

I've been a Dickhead since the 70s. He's one of my favorite authors whose books I return to year after year. Your explication of MITHC is marvelous. I hadn't made the connection to chatbots/etc .Really excellent essay on a complicated author. I urge you to read UBIK or Three Stigmata if you get the chance.

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Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
18h

Thanks for providing the best explanation of The Man In The High Castle I've seen. When I first read it, I was very disappointed, because of the ending. Now it makes more sense.

I saw Blade Runner when it first came out, and it blew me away. I ended up reading a bunch of Dick novels. You're right: in nearly all of them, the characters aren't sure what reality is, or who they are. The first half of Time Out of Joint is some of his best writing along those lines. I think I like UBIK the most; it's fun and entertaining, while being extremely creepy.

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