MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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A House Grows in Brooklyn's avatar
A House Grows in Brooklyn
3h

For context, I grew up in a majority-minority county populated largely by the descendants of slaves. My mother was quite literary and regularly read to us: one favorite was T. S. Eliot's *Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats* (1939). Another favorite was a book of Brer Rabbit animal fables collected by Joel Chandler Harris (1848-1908). So you and your readers have to imagine this: a middle-class white woman (and gifted mimic) reading aloud to her children, in something of a caricature of African-American dialect, and during the Civil Rights Era, the story of Brer Rabbit and the Tar Baby in the brier patch. I strongly suspect that scene will make some of your readers uncomfortable, even if a case can be made that the original folktales on which Harris based his adaptations were patently subversive with respect to white supremacy and oppression.

Do the stories we read our children contain the seeds of their own critique? I wonder why that can't be the main criterion. Put differently, don't read your kids garbage, and rest easy that you're doing the right thing.

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Cave Buckner's avatar
Cave Buckner
3h

Parenting through reading. That's a beautiful thing.

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