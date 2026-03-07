MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
11h

Thanks so much for this fabulous intro to Lewis' literary scholarship.

Reply
Share
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
10h

My phone keeps autocorrecting C.S. Lewis to C.S. Luis so I had AI make it official.

He writes magical realism, drinks café de olla, and meets his best friend J.R.R. Tolquién at the pub every Tuesday.

Here’s the picture: https://substack.com/@whitenoise/note/c-223703428

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture