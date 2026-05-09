MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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G. M. (Mark) Baker's avatar
G. M. (Mark) Baker
18h

I think we have to bear in mind that the classics that we admire today were not written to be "serious reading." They were the bestsellers of their day. The problem is that they have become more difficult for modern readers simply because their concerns, their style, and their allusions have become unfamiliar with the passage of time. They now require a more serious effort from readers than they did when they were written, simply because of that distance in time.

But somehow modern "serious" literature has taken that difficulty born of the passage of years and made it into a hallmark of seriousness. Thus, "literary fiction" is made deliberately difficult to flatter those who fancy themselves serious readers. On the other side, popular fiction has been refined down to the raw essentials of reader appeal, feeding adrenaline fixes at predetermined intervals.

The result is a great literary void and the near absence of the kind of books from which the cream emerged to be the classics we rightly admire. This, I would suggest, makes it hard to compare reading habits between now and the past. The past has a smorgasbord of delights to choose from. Today, the buffet consists almost entirely of candy bars and old mutton.

Certainly there are other factors at play, but we are comparing apples and oranges as long as the available selection contains neither apples nor oranges.

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Phoebe Farag Mikhail's avatar
Phoebe Farag Mikhail
16h

I love the image of books being thrown at train passengers. To be honest, our modern equivalent is the touch screen/monitor in the seat backs of large airplanes. Transportation for longer periods of time requires entertainment, and there was a time when books were the only form of portable entertainment.

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