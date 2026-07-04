MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1h

Dick was a prophet of this century more than anyone in his time could have realized...

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
1h

Joel, I think you would like Philip Jose Farmer's sci-fi works, especially To Your Scattered Bodies Go.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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