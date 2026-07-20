MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
10h

Another suggestion, don't stick to a strict list, follow reading rabbit holes - you may find yourself entirely immersed in new ideas and cultures. Earlier this year, I was reading Wollestonecraft's Vindication of the Rights of Women, and she was critiquing a section of Rousseau's Emile, so I read that section, while, at the same time, on the recommendation of a relative, I was reading an autobiography of a Canadian suffragette. Currently, despite having listed a number of unread books the beginning of the summer, I've found another series of rabbit holes to follow, involving translations of Chinese literature, and I am thoroughly enjoying the pursuit.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
5h

Excellent advice to get more people to read. I would add "Red Badge of Courage" to that list of books you can read in a day. I've recommended the title to many reluctant readers over the course of my bookselling career and they always come back with requests for more books to read.

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