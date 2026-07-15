MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

There were actually less people reading then than now, and further back, because literacy instruction was not universal, and the cost of books and subscribing to lending libraries was more than the poor could often manage. Today, there are few of us who are unable to read and write in our native tongue, since education has been standardized and made mandatory.

But the gap that once existed between rich and poor in terms of preferred reading material continues to exist, and it results in the trite, biased and inaccurate preaching-to-the-choir likes of Horowitz, who are outraged that is not "our" type of literature that is selling and being read more often. Victorian England and America were rife with obsequious busy-body types among the rich who were intent on "uplifting" the "immoral" poor, so they spoke highly of the literature that raised them and belittled the things the poor actually liked to read by forcing them to read the former instead.

From this, we have the current "best-seller" literary culture which sells only the material in line with its' audience's preferred desires and beliefs at one end, and the often discredited but much more accessible worlds of genre-based fiction and graphic novels. The latter projects have survived nearly a century of almost but not quite being driven out of business by moralists "protecting" "our" culture, whereas the former's vapidity becomes more acute the more it circles its wagons around gender and racial biases and adopts ever more exclusionary publishing policies.

So the question has never been why are people not reading- it has always been why are they not reading what we want them to read...

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Shawn Smucker's avatar
Shawn Smucker
2d

Thanks for writing this, Joel. As a bookseller, I often want to invite the panicking naysayers to come into the shop on a Saturday and see all the children reading in the various spots around the store, the browsers making their way through our shelves, and listen in on the opinionated and interesting conversations taking place around contemporary books. Of course our attention spans are changing! And of course our shop is but a small sample size. But if our little bookshop can thrive in this small city, there remains more than a spark of literary interest in the world.

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