MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Kirsten Bell's avatar
Kirsten Bell
2d

Thanks for all the useful tidbits and links. I know nothing about James Daunt but can vouch for his effectiveness - at least, based on the sheer volume of Daunt Books bags I see every day on the tube!

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
2d

Friend of mine went to Daunt Books in London and loved it. Judging by the number of photos of the lovely shop, I must be the only UK Substacker who hasn’t been yet.

As for Jane Eyre, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it isn’t a novel “for women”; it’s a novel about what it means to insist on yourself - that’s not a narrow thing. Boo to Texas!

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