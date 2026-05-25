MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Tsh Oxenreider's avatar
Tsh Oxenreider
1h

I actually really like this list, Joel—perhaps I fit in your target demographic, but to me this feels like an ordinary reader’s reading list. The only thing I’d probably prefer is putting a Berry work like Jayber or Coulter higher up in rank, but overall I’m not mad. 💛

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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
2h

This list gives wonderful insight into your readership Joel! I am assuming that the ranking was calculated based on frequency of mention? Thanks for putting in all the work to offer a counterpoint to The Guardian list; it would make a perfect Pocket Stack publication with some brief commentary and reviews (DM me if that is of interest) :)

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