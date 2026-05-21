MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Kern's avatar
David Kern
1d

The Lord of the Rings

Brideshead Revisited

Pride and Prejudice

Lonesome Dove

East of Eden

Death Comes for the Archbishop

The Feast (Margaret Kennedy)

A few of the books falling off the top 100 is laughable.

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6 replies by Joel J Miller and others
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KF
1d

"Middlemarch" (Eliot)

"Count of Monte Cristo" (Dumas)

"Brothers Karamzov" (Dostoyevsky)

"A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" (Smith)

"Evelina" (Burney)

"Kristin Lavransdatter" (Undset)

"Woman in White " (Collins)

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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