MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
8h

Speaking of traditional routes, is there a ‘right’ or ‘best’ way for a new reader to enjoy these books. Exogenesis before The Last Upheaval? Or in chronological order?

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Peco's avatar
Peco
13hEdited

Joel, what a wonderful, thoughtful, fascinating review! BTW the book is slated for release the week of Oct 12, and the kickstarter is another way of ordering -- not necessarily ahead of time, but just another option with some perks included (including one-on-one conversations with readers).

I should also mention that the publishing world is changing fast, and in putting out this book we took the route of collaborating with another small publisher (WBW Press). So, while School of the Unconformed Press is listed as the publisher, there was a team effort in the background!

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