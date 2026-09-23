MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Latayne Scott's avatar
Latayne Scott
4h

Excellent, excellent, excellent. I found this statement particularly compelling: A model trained on Seneca’s work gives me a synthetic conversation shaped by what Seneca thought as applied by the model to my questions. Could be cool. But reading Seneca means meeting him on his own terms in a fixed work that preserves his intentions. Those are different products for different desires.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
5h

Great stuff as always, measured, nuanced, data-based but not solely data-driven. I wish more legacy publications had someone like you writing for them.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
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