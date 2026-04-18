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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
1d

I agree the book is in general not too expensive, but I've noticed many paperbacks - I'm looking at you, Penguin - have generally decreased in print value, to the point they are nearly unreadable. The paper is too thin, the ink is too thin, or, even worse, the imprint of the page is too small, and often crooked, on the page, leaving an inch wide margin on all sides of the page. These poorly printed paperbacks cost $20-25 Canadian. There are exceptions to this, of course, such as the Arcturus paperbacks, but in general, I have resorted to buying used paperbacks that are a couple decades old to get better quality printing.

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The Rational Walk's avatar
The Rational Walk
1d

And of course, the library is a viable option for those who really cannot afford books.

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