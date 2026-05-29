MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Kirsten Bell's avatar
Kirsten Bell
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This seems like a helpful way of thinking about it--including for academic scholarship where these debates are happening thick and fast, and where journals are currently trying to legislate if and how AI can be used (talk about closing the barn doors after the horses have bolted...). If your writing doesn't hold up to scrutiny because your claims are false, your metaphors are nonsensical, or your writing is the literary equivalent of Instagram face, then it's flawed, whether you got there with or without the help of AI, and moreover that's on *you* as the author (er, the generic 'you' obviously, not you as the author of this post).

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