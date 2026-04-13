MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
2h

Central Planning and Free Markets in the ⚛️ age of 🌐⚡ 💽 🔍 Generative Artificial Intelligence,

https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/4a13a9dd-ec74-4ce5-89f1-f9a7c49dc9b2

The Surveillance Economy, 🐲 privacy 🦅 and security in the Polis. 🛰️👁️🏰🛡️⚔️🥸📡💸🚨⚖️

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
2h

🤖 Consciousness, interiority and moral agency, built on 4/9/2026 after reports that Anthropic's Mythos had jumped the sandbox:

https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/5f33da2c-d5f7-46c7-8afa-5a926ffbf616

Grace and peace to you Amigo, to live in interesting times.....

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