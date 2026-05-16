MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
2d

Yes, you got it - David isn't the hero of his own story, he is the observer and narrator of other heroes and heroines.

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Abigail's avatar
Abigail
2d

I am cheering! So glad you ended up enjoying it. I assume David's colorless narration shows his emotional strangulation around the age he was orphaned, but it is trying. So much of Dickens makes more sense as a read-aloud: the hilarity, the descriptions, the revolving cast of characters. Something for everyone! As always, loved your analysis, Joel.

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