MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
9h

Collins' sensational masterpiece was deeper than it looked. The sinister plot in the Woman in White is possible because of the property laws that constrained a married woman in 19th century England - unless her inheritance was tied up in trust, a woman's property became her husband's upon marriage. Ten years after Collins' fictional sensation, John Stuart Mill, famous for writing On Liberty, would blisteringly observe in The Subjection of Women that the legal constraints binding women in marriage rendered them essentially domestic slaves.

Collins never again combined sensationalism with social critique with such success. The Moonstone uses the same narrative technique of collected testimonies, but is more of a detective novel. Collins wrote other social problem novels, but the social commentary started to drown out character and plot development. As one wit quipped:

"What brought Wilkie's genius nigh perdition? Some demon whispered, Wilkie, have a mission."

Reply
Share
5 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Carol's avatar
Carol
7h

Picked up woman in white. Already read almost half of your years list. Will revisit some maybe since it’s been a long time ago I read them. Been reading nonstop and trying to keep my head above water with life in general. 🤓

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture