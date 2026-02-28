MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

David Perlmutter
3d

On the animated television series "Rocky and Bullwinkle", bad guy Boris Badenov would use "Raskolnikov!" as a curse word when he got thwarted. That was how I first heard of it- initially I thought it was the Russian version of "Damn!" until I learned of Dostoyevsky later on.

That show's writers liked their hidden jokes- it was also a long time before I learned that Boris' surname was actually a flipped version of the Russian historical warrior figure Boris Godunov!

2 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Denise S. Robbins
3d

Fantastic book and great review that also makes me want to revisit brothers K… I got only halfway through it when I was a teen. Have heard some translations are far better than others.

Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
