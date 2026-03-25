MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan K's avatar
Susan K
11h

Absolutely great review

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
6h

I've been wanting to read this trilogy for years. Your enjoyable review tipped the scales and I've added it to my TBR stack on my nightstand. You write so well, it's a pleasure to read, no matter what you are writing about :-)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture