MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seumas Macdonald's avatar
Seumas Macdonald
6h

Now I have a reading list for 2026 just of books about books! Thanks.

Reply
Share
Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
12h

Oh, my goodness, this essay is so much fun! I collect books on books and have a lot of the titles you mention, but I see that I have some reading to do! Thanks for including

"Books During Wartime". Another excellent book on paperbacks is Two-Bit Culture by Kenneth Davis. Also, The New Lifetime Reading Plan: The Classical Guide to World Literature, Revised and Expanded – Introductions to 130+ Classics for Lovers of Books by Fadiman and Major is a book that has been at my bedside for many, many years.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture