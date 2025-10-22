MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Cindy Marette
15h

KSP is one of my special favorites (if I’m allowed to have favorites…I guess if I’m not ranking my children, it’s OK☺️). I enjoyed this good, true, and beautiful conversation immensely! Thank you🙏

Sterling Ray
12h

I’ve thought about these concepts a lot over the past few years as disability and chronic illness took away my ability to work in a traditional sense, or to pursue many of the things I love and am good at. What does it mean to have a calling when you are so limited? When you can do so little? I’ve swung back and forth between seeing so much purpose in my very small acts of knitting a sweater for someone I love, or writing a letter, to discouragement that I don’t get to follow my passions or use my gifts like I used to. I’ve wondered then, if this book is for me! I consider my calling a lot. But what does it look like for someone like me?

